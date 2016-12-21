Wheat can flourish in coastal belt

Read more: The Daily Star

After six years of research, Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture scientists in Mymensingh released on October 9 2016 their first-ever wheat variety suitable for both saline and non-saline conditions. The high-yielding Binagom-1 variety promises to bring new success in wheat cultivation to the saline areas of the country's south.

Chicago, IL

