[WATCH] Maleka Khan's tale of 1971
Maleka Khan, former director of Bangladesh Central Women's Rehabilitation Centre and former organising secretary of Bangladesh Girl Guides Association, shares her story of losing her younger brother in the Liberation War in Her brother Lieutenant Atiqur Rahman was an engineering core officer of Pakistan Army posted in the Comilla Cantonment.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov 26
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood...
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C...
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16)
|May '16
|emperorjohn
|4
