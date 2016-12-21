United Airways to raise Tk 312cr to r...

United Airways to raise Tk 312cr to resume flights

Beleaguered airline United Airways will raise Tk 312.8 crore from six foreign firms to purchase seven planes and three spare engines. The move will help the carrier resume its flight operations, which have remained suspended since March 5 due to the unavailability of serviceable aircraft.

