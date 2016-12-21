Troops deployed in Bangladesh after w...

Troops deployed in Bangladesh after workers' wage protest

Wednesday Read more: Newkerala.com

Dhaka, Dec 21 : Hundreds of paramilitary troops were on Wednesday deployed in a key apparel industrial zone near here as thousands of workers demonstrated demanding a hike in minimum monthly wage. [NK World] "Fifteen platoons of BGB have been deployed at different strategic points in Ashulia to thwart any untoward incident," Xinhua news agency quoted an official of Border Guard Bangladesh as saying.

