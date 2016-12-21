Troops deployed in Bangladesh after workers' wage protest

Dhaka, Dec 21 : Hundreds of paramilitary troops were on Wednesday deployed in a key apparel industrial zone near here as thousands of workers demonstrated demanding a hike in minimum monthly wage. [NK World] "Fifteen platoons of BGB have been deployed at different strategic points in Ashulia to thwart any untoward incident," Xinhua news agency quoted an official of Border Guard Bangladesh as saying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.