Top Asian News 2:19 p.m. GMT

A powerful typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines on Christmas Day, spoiling the biggest holiday in Asia's largest Catholic nation, where a governor offered roast pig to entice villagers to abandon family celebrations for emergency shelters. Typhoon Nock-Ten was packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 255 kph when it made landfall Sunday night in Catanduanes province, where fierce winds and rain knocked down the island's power and communications, officials said.

