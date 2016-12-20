Top 10 international stories of 2016

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Truedau marches in Montreal Pride; Bangladeshi activist Xulhaz Mannan murdered; President Barack Obama meets with LGBT activists in Cuba are among the top international stories in LGBT news in 2016. Here's a look back at the top 10 international LGBT news stories, as ranked by the Washington Blade's editorial staff.

