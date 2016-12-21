'Systematic campaign of violence': Treatment of Myanmar's Rohingya raises alarms
In this Nov. 22, 2016 photo supplied by Amnesty International, Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh close to Whaikyang in Cox's Bazar District, Southeastern Bangladesh. The actions of Myanmar's military may constitute crimes against humanity, Amnesty International has warned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov 26
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood...
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C...
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16)
|May '16
|emperorjohn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC