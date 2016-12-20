Shocks and setbacks, but economy stoo...

Shocks and setbacks, but economy stood tall

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

By and large, 2016 will go down as the year of shocks and setbacks, but the Bangladesh economy stood tall: it continued its steady growth. The central bank reserve hacking and the terrorist attack in Gulshan were the two major incidents in what was otherwise a tranquil year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Serena Williams
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,356 • Total comments across all topics: 277,452,350

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC