Security Tightened In Bangladesh On New Year's Eve
In the wake of recent terrorist attacks, Dhaka has been put under tight security for New Year's Eve, the Bangladesh capital's police commissioner said on Thursday, China's Xinhua news agency reported. Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Asaduzzaman Miah told a press briefing that they had made security arrangements throughout the capital city.
