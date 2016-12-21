Rajshahi, Rangpur register big wins

Abu Jayed 's six-wicket haul helped Sylhet bowl out Rajshahi for 204 in the first innings, after which they took a 15-run lead through Abul Hasan's 59 at No 9. Farhad Reza took five wickets while Mamun Hossain took four for Rajshahi, who in reply batted much better in the second innings. Farhad Hossain struck his 12th first-class century to help Rajshahi to 344.

