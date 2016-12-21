PM's Plane Glitch: 7 arrested, 2 sent...

PM's Plane Glitch: 7 arrested, 2 sent to jail

Thursday Dec 22

Seven of the nine suspended Bangladesh Biman officials were arrested on Wednesday night hours after they were made accused in a case filed over the technical glitch in the special flight carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on November 27. Two other accused officials surrendered before a Dhaka court yesterday and were sent to jail following their pleas for bail. Wing Commander MM Asaduzzaman, director of engineering and material management of Biman, filed the case against the nine officials under the Special Powers Act with Airport Police Station early Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

