PM's Flight Glitch: Seven Biman officials on fresh remand

A court here yesterday placed seven Biman officials on eight-day fresh remand each in a case filed over the glitch in a VVIP flight carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate M Wajkuruni Khan Chowdhury passed the order after Inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime M Mahbubul Alam produced them before it, seeking 10-day remand each.

Chicago, IL

