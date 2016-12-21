PM's Flight Glitch: Seven Biman officials on fresh remand

A court here yesterday placed seven Biman officials on eight-day fresh remand each in a case filed over the glitch in a VVIP flight carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate M Wajkuruni Khan Chowdhury passed the order after Inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime M Mahbubul Alam produced them before it, seeking 10-day remand each.

