PM opens met office's "weather app"

7 hrs ago

Bangladesh Meteorological Department brings its entire daily "information services" to mobile platform through a dedicated mobile application "BMD Weather App", launched by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a ceremony at her office in Dhaka.Photo: BSS Bangladesh Meteorological Department today brought its entire daily "information services" to mobile platform through a dedicated mobile application "BMD Weather App", launched by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a ceremony at her office in Dhaka. "She inaugurated the application introduced by the met office at a function at her office," premier's press secretary Ihsanul Karim told journalists.

Chicago, IL

