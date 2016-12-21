PAK pacer Junaid eyes ODI comeback

Fresh from his brilliant performance in the recent edition of the Bangladesh Premier League , Pakistan 's out-of-favour pacer Junaid Khan has insisted that he has regained his lost confidence and rhythm and is now eyeing a return to the national ODI squad. The 27-year-old, who was discarded for the 2016 tour of England when most pundits expected him to feature in the high-profile series, did not wallow in self-pity and instead focused on improving his skills and put them to the test for Khulna Titans in the 2016 edition of the BPL.

