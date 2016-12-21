Pahela Baishakh sex attack: Lone arre...

Pahela Baishakh sex attack: Lone arrestee charged

Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Daily Star

This Facebook file photo shows the incident of sexual assault on women during Pahela Baishakh celebrations near TSC of Dhaka University on April 14, 2015. Law enforcers today pressed charges against the lone arrestee over the Pahela Baishakh group-sexual assault of 2015, which caused a wave of uproar in Bangladesh.

