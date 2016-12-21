Order compelling citizens to stand up defies the spirit of this invocation to sovereignty

A simple Hindustani version of Rabindranath Tagore's song "Jana Gana Mana Adhinayak Jai He" became the national anthem. A hundred and six years ago, on December 27, 1911, at the annual session of the Indian National Congress , Rabindranath Tagore's freshly composed song "Jana Gana Mana" was performed, offering thanks for the divine benediction showered so generously on our country and our people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.