Order compelling citizens to stand up...

Order compelling citizens to stand up defies the spirit of this invocation to sovereignty

A simple Hindustani version of Rabindranath Tagore's song "Jana Gana Mana Adhinayak Jai He" became the national anthem. A hundred and six years ago, on December 27, 1911, at the annual session of the Indian National Congress , Rabindranath Tagore's freshly composed song "Jana Gana Mana" was performed, offering thanks for the divine benediction showered so generously on our country and our people.

Chicago, IL

