The project to extend railway link to Sikkim, which was flagged off seven years ago, is yet to start with the plan hitting one hurdle after another.... Two men who had allegedly stolen nearly 400 motorbikes in the region and sold them in Bangladesh in the past three years for more than Rs 45 lakh, were arrested from here l...... Abdul Karim Chowdhury, the former minister and MLA of Islampur, finally got the official letter from the state government, saying he had been nominated as the chairman of U...... Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate Uttarbanga Utsav, the annual cultural programme of north Bengal, at Kanchenjungha stadium in Siliguri at the end of January....

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.