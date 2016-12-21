No more e-token for India visit from 2017
Travellers with confirmed air, train or bus tickets purchased from authorised operators can submit their visa application directly, Indian High Commission in Dhaka said today. "No applicant in Bangladesh with a confirmed journey ticket to India will require an e-token/online appointment date," reads a press release of the Indian mission.
