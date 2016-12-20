No e-token needed for Bangladeshis se...

No e-token needed for Bangladeshis seeking Indian visa1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Dec. 29: The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh has scrapped the e-token or prior appointment free visa system for Bangladeshi travellers. This will come into effect on January 1. The decision was taken in line with its ongoing effort to 'streamline, liberalise and ease the process of securing Indian visas', reports the Dhaka Tribune.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,560 • Total comments across all topics: 277,442,360

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC