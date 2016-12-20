No e-token needed for Bangladeshis seeking Indian visa1 hour ago
Dhaka [Bangladesh], Dec. 29: The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh has scrapped the e-token or prior appointment free visa system for Bangladeshi travellers. This will come into effect on January 1. The decision was taken in line with its ongoing effort to 'streamline, liberalise and ease the process of securing Indian visas', reports the Dhaka Tribune.
