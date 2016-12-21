NIA reveals ISIS suspect Musa planned to attack Mother House in...
New Delhi, Dec 25: In a shocking revelation by National Investigation Agency , ISIS suspect Musa planned to attack Mother House in Kolkata as it is a soft target and has American, British and Russian visitors. Tweets by ANI mentioned quoting NIA that Musa's plan was in retaliation to the bombing of Islamic State forces in conflict ridden Syria and Libya State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov 26
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood...
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C...
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16)
|May '16
|emperorjohn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC