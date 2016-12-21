NIA reveals ISIS suspect Musa planned...

NIA reveals ISIS suspect Musa planned to attack Mother House in Kolkata

New Delhi, Dec 25: In a shocking revelation by National Investigation Agency , ISIS suspect Musa planned to attack Mother House in Kolkata as it is a soft target and has American, British and Russian visitors. Tweets by ANI mentioned quoting NIA that Musa's plan was in retaliation to the bombing of Islamic State forces in conflict ridden Syria and Libya State.

Chicago, IL

