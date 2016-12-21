Next JS polls to be held under PM Has...

Next JS polls to be held under PM Hasina: Tofail

6 hrs ago

Awami League Advisory Council Member and Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed says the next general election will be held under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. STAR file photo Awami League Advisory Council Member and Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed today said the next general election will be held under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Chicago, IL

