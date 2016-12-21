Next JS polls to be held under PM Hasina: Tofail
Awami League Advisory Council Member and Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed says the next general election will be held under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. STAR file photo Awami League Advisory Council Member and Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed today said the next general election will be held under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov 26
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood...
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C...
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16)
|May '16
|emperorjohn
|4
