New Year Celebrations: JMB's 'attack plan foiled'

Police have arrested five suspected members of mainstream Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh who were allegedly collecting explosives to attack New Year celebrations in the capital. The arrests were made in the capital's Darus Salam area on Tuesday evening when the suspected militants were carrying around 30 kilograms of explosives in their bags to make bombs at a safe house, Monirul Islam, chief of Counter Terrorism unit of DMP, told a news briefing yesterday.

