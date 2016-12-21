New Year Celebrations: JMB's 'attack plan foiled'
Police have arrested five suspected members of mainstream Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh who were allegedly collecting explosives to attack New Year celebrations in the capital. The arrests were made in the capital's Darus Salam area on Tuesday evening when the suspected militants were carrying around 30 kilograms of explosives in their bags to make bombs at a safe house, Monirul Islam, chief of Counter Terrorism unit of DMP, told a news briefing yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood...
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C...
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16)
|May '16
|emperorjohn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC