NCC polls: Open fire if required, DIG to cops
Dhaka Range Deputy Inspector General of police SM Mahfuzul Haque Nuruzzaman today ordered the law enforcers to open fire if anyone tries to create violence during Narayanganj City Corporation election. "The law enforcers have been strictly ordered to keep the polling materials safe and asked not to compromise with firing if attempts are made to create violence," the DIG said at a view exchange meeting with the media at Narayanganj Police Lines in Fatullah today, reports our correspondent.
