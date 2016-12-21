NCC polls: Open fire if required, DIG...

NCC polls: Open fire if required, DIG to cops

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Daily Star

Dhaka Range Deputy Inspector General of police SM Mahfuzul Haque Nuruzzaman today ordered the law enforcers to open fire if anyone tries to create violence during Narayanganj City Corporation election. "The law enforcers have been strictly ordered to keep the polling materials safe and asked not to compromise with firing if attempts are made to create violence," the DIG said at a view exchange meeting with the media at Narayanganj Police Lines in Fatullah today, reports our correspondent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov 26 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,536 • Total comments across all topics: 277,270,433

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC