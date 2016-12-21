NCC polls a partial victory for BNP: Fakhrul

The election of the Narayanganj City Corporation, which was held in a fair manner, is apparently a partial victory for BNP, the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today. "It's a partial victory for us as our movement forced the Election Commission to hold the election in free and credible manners," Fakhrul said while talking to reporters at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Dhaka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.