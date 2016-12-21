NCC polls a partial victory for BNP: Fakhrul
The election of the Narayanganj City Corporation, which was held in a fair manner, is apparently a partial victory for BNP, the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today. "It's a partial victory for us as our movement forced the Election Commission to hold the election in free and credible manners," Fakhrul said while talking to reporters at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Dhaka.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov 26
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood...
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C...
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16)
|May '16
|emperorjohn
|4
