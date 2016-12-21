NCC goes to election tomorrow

NCC goes to election tomorrow

Wednesday

All eyes are now on Naryanganj City Corporation that goes to polls tomorrow as the election is considered vital ahead of the reconstitution of the next Election Commission that will conduct the next parliamentary polls. People across the country are also waiting to see whether the outgoing Election Commission will be able to be to pick their next city mayor through the ballot, no matter whether it is Awami League candidate Dr Salina Hayat Ivy or BNP contender Sakhawat Hossain Khan.

