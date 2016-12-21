Nasim urges BNP to take lessons from NCC polls

Health and Family Welfare Minister and Awami League Presidium Member Mohammed Nasim urges the BNP to take lessons from Narayanganj City Corporation polls on Saturday, December 24, 2016. Star file photo Health and Family Welfare Minister and Awami League Presidium Member Mohammed Nasim today urged the BNP to take lessons from Narayanganj City Corporation polls.

