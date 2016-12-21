Nasim urges BNP to take lessons from ...

Nasim urges BNP to take lessons from NCC polls

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Health and Family Welfare Minister and Awami League Presidium Member Mohammed Nasim urges the BNP to take lessons from Narayanganj City Corporation polls on Saturday, December 24, 2016. Star file photo Health and Family Welfare Minister and Awami League Presidium Member Mohammed Nasim today urged the BNP to take lessons from Narayanganj City Corporation polls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov 26 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,258 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,260

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC