Myanmar says will take back 2,415 citizens from Bangladesh

Myanmar said on Friday it will take back 2,415 citizens from Bangladesh, only a tiny fraction of the 300,000 people who Bangladesh says are Myanmar citizens taking refuge there and should go home. Bangladesh soldiers stand guard in Teknaf as they try to stop the illegal entry of Myanmar Rohingya refugees on the banks of the Naf River.

