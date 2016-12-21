Myanmar Navy shoots six Bangladeshi f...

Myanmar Navy shoots six Bangladeshi fishermen

52 min ago Read more: The Daily Star

Six Bangladeshi fishermen were injured as Myanmar navy opened fire on their trawler in the Bay of Bengal near the St Martin's Island yesterday morning. The injured fishermen are Osman Gani, 22, Rafiqul Islam, 30, and Nur Ahmed, 32, of Nuniar Chhara in the town, and Saiful Islam, 35, of Maheshkhali upazila.

