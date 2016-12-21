Myanmar Navy shoots six Bangladeshi fishermen
Six Bangladeshi fishermen were injured as Myanmar navy opened fire on their trawler in the Bay of Bengal near the St Martin's Island yesterday morning. The injured fishermen are Osman Gani, 22, Rafiqul Islam, 30, and Nur Ahmed, 32, of Nuniar Chhara in the town, and Saiful Islam, 35, of Maheshkhali upazila.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood...
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C...
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16)
|May '16
|emperorjohn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC