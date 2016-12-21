Musa planned ISIS-style killing of foreigners in Kolkata: NIA
Musa, NIA says, had planned to attack and kill foreigners in Kolkata and was also a part of Dhaka attack NEW DELHI: In the chargesheet filed against first lone wolf attacker of ISIS in India - Mohammad Mosiuddin alias Abu Musa , the National Investigation Agency has claimed that he was watching videos of slain al-Qaida leader Anwar al-Awlaki , who was also the preacher of 9/11 US attacks plane hijackers. Anwar al-Awlaki, who was also the first US national to have been killed in drone strikes in September 2011, was one of the biggest motivators and a recruiter for al-Qaida for a very long time.
