Mongol Shobhajatra recognised as 'Intangible Cultural Heritage'

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization recently declared Mongol Shobhajatra, a unique celebratory procession of hailing Bangla New Year, as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. To rejoice the occasion, Faculty of Fine Art of University of Dhaka has organised a celebration programme on the theme "Esho Gahi Mongoler Joyogaan" at Bakultala of FFA today at 1pm.

