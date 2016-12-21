Jica-funded projects on track again

Jica-funded projects on track again

The construction work of a new bridge along the existing Kanchpur Bridge in Narayanganj's Siddhirganj is underway with funds from Japan International Cooperation Agency. Japan is also funding the construction of two more bridges beside the Meghna and Meghna-Gumti bridges on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway.

