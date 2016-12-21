Ivy to meet PM this evening

Newly elected mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation, Selina Hayat Ivy, will call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Gono Bhaban in Dhaka this evening. Awami League leader Ivy is scheduled to visit the prime minister at 6:00pm today to express her gratitude after clinching landslide victory in the NCC election, party insiders said.

