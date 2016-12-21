Iranian films line up for Dhaka festival

A lineup of over 20 Iranian movies will go on screen in the various sections of the 15th Dhaka International Film Festival , which will be held in the Bangladeshi capital from January 12 to 20, 2017. "Malaria" directed by Parviz Shahbazi, "Daughter" by Reza Mirkarimi, "Paris Tehran" by Kaveh Oveisi, "Life+1 Day" by Saeid Rustai and "Parting", a joint production of Iran and Afghanistan by Navid Mahmudi, will be screened in the Asian Film Competition section.

