Indonesia seeks Bangladesh support on Rohingya

Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi concluded on Tuesday her visit to Bangladesh to seek lasting solutions for the plight of the Muslim Rohingya minority in Myanmar, which has long been a source of tension between Naypyidaw and Dhaka. Retno engaged her Bangladeshi counterpart AH Mahmood Ali in bilateral talks, but also raised concerns about the tumult in Myanmar's Rakhine state, which has sparked tens of thousands of Rohingya to flee across the borders into Bangladesh.

