India's Petronet to build LNG terminal under $950m deal

Petrobangla yesterday signed an initial agreement with India's energy company Petronet to set up an LNG re-gasification terminal on Kutubdia Island and a pipeline at an estimated cost of $950 million. Prabhat Singh, managing director of Petronet LNG, India's biggest gas importer, and Syed Ashfaquzzaman, secretary of state-run Petrobangla, signed the memorandum of understanding at the Petrobangla office in Dhaka, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

