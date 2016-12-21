Husbands force wives into militancy: Bangladesh top cop4 min ago

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Dec. 27: Chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism unit, Monirul Islam, said on Tuesday that women turn towards militancy under pressure of their militant husbands. This comes after local media reports suggested that Bangladesh's new wave of violent extremists, notably the New Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh outfit, are fielding an unprecedented number of female jihadists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.