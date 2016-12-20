How logicalis the hike?
Supplied water for Dhaka dwellers have become nearly 22 percent more expensive since June this year but many believe the hike could have been avoided. They say Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority could have addressed its financial indiscipline and stopped system loss instead and that the hike would hurt people of low and middle income groups.
