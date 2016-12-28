How Bangladesh Deals With Labor Disputes

8 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

More than 1,500 garment workers in Bangladesh were fired after a strike forced a shutdown of dozens of factories that make high end American brands last week. Thousands of garment workers commenced a walkout this month, in factories that produce popular brands including Gap, Zara, and H&M.

