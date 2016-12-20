Govt working for expansion of media: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said the government has been working for the expansion of the media both in public and private sectors to ensure the free flow of information. "The free flow of information is very much essential to develop an improved and time-befitting social system in the country," she said while formally extending the broadcasting hours of the BTV's Chittagong station through videoconferencing from the Gono Bhaban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.