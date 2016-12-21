European Commission provides 3m for Rohingyas in Bangladesh17 min ago

European Commission provides 3m for R...

European Commission provides 3m for Rohingyas in Bangladesh

Read more at India.com

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Dec.29: Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh will be provided emergency humanitarian assistance by the European Commission to the tune of Euro 300 000. According to the Daily Star, this aid will directly benefit 7500 newly arrived Rohingya refugees residing in coastal Cox's Bazar.

Chicago, IL

