Elected councillors are mostly clean

The people of Narayanganj city have mostly chosen candidates with clean image in the just-concluded elections as majority of the councilors-elect do not have criminal records. Of the 27 councilors-elect of general wards, 17 are not currently accused in criminal cases, according to their affidavits submitted to the returning officer with nomination papers.

