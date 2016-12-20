ED registers criminal case against Zakir Naik, IRF for money laundering

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a criminal case against controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and his organisation IRF under money laundering laws. Officials said the agency's zonal office here has registered an FIR, called Enforcement Case Information Report in ED's parlance, against Naik and others after taking cognisance of a similar complaint booked by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities Act against them.

