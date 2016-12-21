Counter-terror unit to probe case ove...

Counter-terror unit to probe case over glitch in PM's plane

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Daily Star

Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police will investigate the case filed in connection with the emergency landing of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's aircraft in Turkmenistan. Noor-e-Azam, officer-in-charge of Airport Police Station, today told The Daily Star that they are taking preparation to transfer the case to the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov 26 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,547 • Total comments across all topics: 277,270,630

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC