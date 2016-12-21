Counter-terror unit to probe case over glitch in PM's plane

Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police will investigate the case filed in connection with the emergency landing of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's aircraft in Turkmenistan. Noor-e-Azam, officer-in-charge of Airport Police Station, today told The Daily Star that they are taking preparation to transfer the case to the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit.

