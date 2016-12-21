Counter-terror unit to probe case over glitch in PM's plane
Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police will investigate the case filed in connection with the emergency landing of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's aircraft in Turkmenistan. Noor-e-Azam, officer-in-charge of Airport Police Station, today told The Daily Star that they are taking preparation to transfer the case to the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov 26
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood...
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C...
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16)
|May '16
|emperorjohn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC