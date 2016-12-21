Complete ban on New Year's Eve public...

Complete ban on New Year's Eve public gatherings, celebrations in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Dec. 20 : Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said there will be complete ban on all public gatherings, demonstrations, and celebrations nation-wide after 6 p.m. on New Year's Day, and added that major churches around the country will receive police protection during Christmas. [NK World] The Dhaka Tribune quoted him, as saying that parties can only be held indoors after taking permission from the authorities.

