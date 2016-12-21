Complete ban on New Year's Eve public gatherings, celebrations in Bangladesh
Dhaka [Bangladesh], Dec. 20 : Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said there will be complete ban on all public gatherings, demonstrations, and celebrations nation-wide after 6 p.m. on New Year's Day, and added that major churches around the country will receive police protection during Christmas. [NK World] The Dhaka Tribune quoted him, as saying that parties can only be held indoors after taking permission from the authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov 26
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood...
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C...
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16)
|May '16
|emperorjohn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC