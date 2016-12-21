Chaos at RU Exam Halls: AL, BCL men h...

Chaos at RU Exam Halls: AL, BCL men halt recruitment test

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Star

Leaders and activists of AL and BCL stage a sit-in at the main gate of Rajshahi University yesterday morning after driving out examinees of a staff recruitment test at RU. Photo: Arafat Rahman Ruling party men once again foiled a recruitment test at Rajshahi University yesterday, forcing job seekers out of the examination halls, say RU officials and witnesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov 26 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,727 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,029

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC