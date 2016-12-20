Burma: Malaysian NGOs to send aid flo...

Burma: Malaysian NGOs to send aid flotilla to restive Rakhine state

Rohingya from Burma make their way in an alley at an unregistered refugee camp in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, a southern coastal district about, 296 kilometers south of Dhaka, Bangladesh. Pic: AP AN aid flotilla carrying food and emergency supplies for Rohingya Muslims will sail from Malaysia for Burma's troubled Rakhine State next month, the Malaysian organiser said on Friday.

