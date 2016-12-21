Brahmaputra talks: China looks to play Bangladesh against India

BEIJING: China could try to play Dhaka against New Delhi during river water negotiations on Brahmaputra , which flows from the Tibetan region to India's Northeast, coursing into Bangladesh . More, Beijing may also try to use the Brahmaputra issue to push forward its One Belt, One Road or the Silk Road programme - that focuses on connectivity and cooperation between China and the rest of Eurasia - which India has not embraced enthusiastically.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.