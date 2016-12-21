BCL Infighting: Comilla Medical Colle...

BCL Infighting: Comilla Medical College closed

9 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Comilla Medical College was closed yesterday for an indefinite period following a clash between two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of ruling Awami League. The male students had been asked to vacate their dormitories by 11:00am and the female students by 4:00pm yesterday, the principal said.

Chicago, IL

