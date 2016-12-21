Bangladeshi Hindus have security, but have feeling of insecurity : Tripura Governor

Agartala, Dec 22 : The Hindu minority in Bangladesh are safe still have a feeling of insecurity, Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy has said. [NK India] "Bangladesh government has taken steps to provide security to the minority Hindus, but unfortunately the Hindus have a feeling of insecurity and uncertainty about their future," Roy said, while participating in a discussion here on Wednesday night.

