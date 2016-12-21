Bangladeshi fishermen claim Myanmar n...

Bangladeshi fishermen claim Myanmar navy attacked trawler

Four Bangladeshi fishermen were injured when Myanmar's navy allegedly opened fire on them while they were fishing along the countries' troubled border in the Bay of Bengal, an official said Wednesday . File photo of Bangladeshdi fishermen pushing their boat at the shore of the Bay of Bengal.

